NCP Chief Pawar ‘praises’ Rahul Gandhi, ‘denies possibility of allying with BJP’

By: || Updated: 10 Nov 2017 02:08 PM
NCP president Sharad Pawar/ PTI (File Photo)

Mumbai: With around-the-corner elections in Gujarat, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar during an event organized by journalists on Thursday backed Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi saying, “People have begun to view Mr. Gandhi "differently".

Pawar, who has a very strong hold in Maharashtra, denied any possibilities of allying with Bharatiya Janta Party.

"In the past few years Rahul Gandhi has been ridiculed on social media and other mediums and this was done at the behest of the ruling party. Rahul Gandhi has had to pay a price for this. The ones who were making fun of him are targets of ridicule today and people are viewing Rahul differently. Once the reality of the ruling party has come to the fore people are viewing Rahul Gandhi differently," he said.

Pawar had earlier in the year said “Rahul will have to mend his ways if he intends to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The latest statement has therefore come out as a shock and a massive shift in Pawar’s support.

