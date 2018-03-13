 Chhattisgarh: 9 CRPF Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Sukma
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Chhattisgarh: 9 CRPF Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: 9 CRPF Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Sukma

Naxal Attack in Sukma Chhattisgarh: The blast occurred when Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV).

By: || Updated: 13 Mar 2018 03:40 PM
Chhattisgarh: 9 CRPF Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Sukma

Representational Image/ Courtesy: PTI

Raipur: Nine personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when suspected Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, an official said.

Some jawans were also reported to be injured in the explosion, but there was no official confirmation yet, he said.

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from here, a paramilitary official told PTI.



The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, he said.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said.

Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Andhra CM's direction to TDP MPs on Special Category Status

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Alleged Pakistani girlfriend Alisbah is behind their ...
INDIA
Akhilesh clipped Ram Gopal's wings by preferring Jaya over ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Anti-Modi planning during farmers' Mumbai march?