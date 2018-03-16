Several intelligence alerts preceded Naxal attack in Sukma which were ignored

In the Naxal attack in Sukama, which resulted in the death of 9 CRPF personnel, a shocking update came in the case where it is said that the attack could have been averted.As per reports, intelligence inputs were already given to alert security forces about the presence of Maoists in the area and but it was ignored.In the intelligence alert, the recce of CRPF camp was part of input and CRPF personnel were also advised to not use CRPF's mine-protected vehicle. Despite all this, the alerts were ignored and 9 jawans were martyred in the attack.In the past 3 months, CRPF was alerted 45 times of Naxal movement in Sukma area.It is to be noted that on Tuesday, nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the IED blast. The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle.The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot. The attack came about a year after dozens of CRPF personnel were killed in a similar ambush in Sukma district.