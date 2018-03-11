Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife breaks silence on spying allegations

Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui wrote -

ko todna pada….

NEW DELHI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is in news these days for allegedly spying on his wife got the support of his wife. It was alleged that Nawazuddin hired detectives to get her call records.In her Facebook post,wrote that she is forced to break her silence.Aaliya further wrote that she is surprised by seeing the news going on in the media since yesterday. She wrote that many sorts of rumours about them have circulated in the media previously too. There have been stories about them getting divorced but the news that is spreading from yesterday was surprising for the couple and it forced her to break her silence.She added, "Nawaz is still the same person. The truth about the controversy linked to the CDR will soon come out in front of everyone. I would just say that the blame imposed on Nawaz is completely false and baseless. Being a celebrity, he has been made a soft target."It was reported earlier that Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch. Summon was in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was exposed in January. The matter is part of the larger CDR leakage racket that involved private detectives illegally sourcing CDR of people for their clients.Here is the full text of what Nawazuddin Siddiqui' wifeKal se media mein jo bhi news chal rahi hain, usey dekhkar Nawaz ke saath, main khud hairaan hoon. Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshiPichhle dino unki biography ko lekar bhi, unki kaaphi aalochna hui thi. Nawaz ka dosh sirf itna tha ki wo sach ko sach bolte hain. Unke andar kahin koi jhooth nahi. Lekin bajaay unhein samjhne ke, unhein galat thahra diya gaya.Mera aur Nawaz ka rishta 15 saal puraana hai. Jab Nawaz kuchh bhi nahi the. Ek chhote se ghar se shuru hui hamaari prem kahaani mein kai utaar-chadaav rahe. Magar ek lambe relation ke baad aakhir humne shadi kar li. Nawaz ne bhi career ki bulandiyon ko chhoo liya. Jo thodi bahut kami thi, wo hamaare do bachchon Shora aur Yani ke janm ne poori ho gai. Nawaz duniya ke liye aaj ek celebrity hain lekin mere liye Wo aaj bhi wahi Nawaz hain, jo 15 saal pahle the. Mujhe Nawaz ki hamesha se jo achchhi baat lagi, wo hai unka khule vicharon ka hona. Unhein jitna apna space pasand hai, dusron ko bhi wo utna hi space dete hain aur iska sabse bada example hai hum dono ka dharm.Main Hindu brahmin family se hoon, wahi Nawaz ek muslim. Lekin Nawaz ne kabhi mere alag dharm se hone ka mujhe ahsaas nahi hone diya. Na hi apne dharm ko mujh par thopne ki kabhi koshish ki. Wo jitna apne dharm ko maante hain, wahi respect, wo mere dharm ko bhi dete hain. Yahi hamaare bich ek mazboot rishtey ki buniyaad rahi hai. Isi baat ne achchhe pati aur pita ke saath-saath, unhein ek behtareen insaan banaya hai. Shayad isiliye celebrity hone ke baad bhi unn par kisi tarah ka koi stardom haavi nahi ho paaya. Aaj bhi unke wahi poorane dost hain, wahi chhote-chhote shok hain. Wahi simple si unki life hai. Nawaz aaj bhi wahi Nawaz hain.Rahi baat, CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai.