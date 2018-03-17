Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the CDR scam:Thane Police



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui arrested yesterday by Thane Crime branch in call detail records (CDR) case sent to police custody till 23rd March by Thane Magistrate Court. (file pic) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XliyIZk24W

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018



Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness & has assured cooperation: Parambir Singh, Police Commissioner, Thane. pic.twitter.com/VKrBDgNMEY

— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

Thane: Giving a cleanchit, the Police Commissioner of Thane on Saturday stated that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played no role in the CDR scam and said that he is only a “witness”.The statement comes after Crime Branch of Thane police arrested a Mumbai-based lawyer on Friday for allegedly illegally obtaining call detail records (CDR) from private detectives.Police had earlier arrested 11 persons in the case, including woman private detective Rajni Pandit.Police had summoned Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui for recording his statement after his name came up during the probe, but he failed to turn up, said Sukhada Narkar, spokesperson of Thane police.Police went to his house in Mumbai and took him in custody, she said.Siddiqui has represented several celebrities including Bollywood actors.Pandit, a well-known woman detective, was arrested in the case on February 2. She got bail recently.The racket, which involved illegal procurement and sale of CDRs, came to light in January this year.Last week the Thane police had said that they had also summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife and his lawyer in connection with the investigation.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi had said that some of the accused told police that a lawyer had obtained CDRs of Nawazuddin's wife from private detectives.The actor and his wife are yet to record their statements, police said.