'Navsarjan' has begin in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

By: || Updated: 14 Dec 2017 08:15 AM
Photo: Rahul Gandhi/Twitter

New Delhi: Just before second and final phase polling in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Navsarjan  in the state has started.

He also appealed the voters to come out and vote in large number.




This time Congress is giving very tough fight to ruling BJP in the Gujarat state.

Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will be held today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
