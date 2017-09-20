Navratri 2017: From puja vidhi to tithi, here is everything you should know

From Thursday, Navratri is starting and excitement among the followers of Durga Maa is reaching a new high. This year the nine days festival will begin on September 21 and will end on September 29.The devotees are eagerly waiting for Durga Maa and to mark her coming, the very first day will be celebrated as Ghatasthapana. The day symbolizes women power and for this, the muhurat will begin from 6:13 AM and will end at 8:10 AM.For Ghatasthapana, the puja vidhi involves clay made in the shape of a shallow pan and is used as the base. Over this, three layers of mud and Sapta Dhanya/Navadhanya seeds are scattered. For a bit of moisture for the seeds, water is sprinkled over it.Next step is to get a Kalash filled with either Ganga jal or clean water. In it, supari, a few coins, akshat (raw rice mixed with turmeric powder) and durva grass are mixed. Five mango tree leaves are wrapped around the neck of the Kalash and on the top of it, a coconut is arranged. Some devotees also put raw rice, coins, dried turmeric fruit and kumkum in the Kalash instead of water. Sometimes, the Kalash is also covered with coloured cloth and garland.On pan like shape of clay along with Navadhanya and mud, the Kalash is the placed in the center and Haldi-kumkum tika is also put on it. Once the Ghat is ready, it is put in the place of worship.After invoking Durge Maa, Panchopachara Puja is performed.