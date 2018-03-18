Sidhu apologises to Manmohan for past remarks

"I want to apologise to Sardar Manmohan Singh with my head hanging down... I want to say that Sardar Manmohan Singh, what your maun (silence) has done, the noise made by BJP could not do so," he said in his address at the 84th Congress Plenary session."I realised it (about UPA's achievements) after 10 years, Sir. But, you will say it is better late than never. I wish to say something about your silence," said Sidhu and went onto recite an Urdu couplet: "Parindon ki manzil milegi hamesha, yeh phaile huye unke pankh bolte hain/Wohi log rehte khamosh aksar, zamane mein jinke hunar bolte hain (That birds will find their destination, this is their wings strewn about indicate/But the actions of those who remain silent ring around the world)."Heaping further praise on the former PM, Sidhu also said: "Sir, you can become an astrologer, you had predicted a 2 per cent fall in GDP and it did. And during your time, economy was galloping like a 'Arbi ghora' (Arabic steed). Now the GDP is growing at a turtle's pace.""BJP people should listen. An Arbi ghora can become weak and old, but is much better than a pack of donkeys. It was like taking a dip in Ganga bowing in front of you. You are a Sardar and also Asardar," he added.When a BJP MP, Sidhu had called Manmohan Singh "a pappu PM" and that he may be a "sardar" but he was not "asardar".