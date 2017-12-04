Rahul took charge as a 'General' when Congress lost power: Navjot Sidhu

New Delhi: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu came out in full support of Vice President Rahul Gandhi who on Monday filed the nomination for the top post of Congress party.Sidhu termed Rahul as a true leader who led from the forefront when the party was in dire straits. He said the Gandhi scion soaked all the pressure when the Congress was thrown out of power.“Rahul Gandhi is special, country’s Congress’ trust. He is a living legend.”“Leader is one who converts weakness into strength, obstacles into stepping stones and disaster into triumph. When the party was in power, Dr. Manmohan Singh and intellectuals like P Chidambaram represented the Congress party but it was Rahul Gandhi who was soaking all the pressure when the party was being attacked from all corners. He is standing in the front as a General. This is an example of a leader who is all set to lead the Congress party,” Sidhu asserted.Pushing back allegations of nepotism in the party, Sidhu said Rahul always had the strength but never misused it.Sidhu had two days ago said that Rahul he has a "vast political background" and the country needs his leadership."I have always been saying that Rahul Gandhi has a 'khandaani' (family) background (in politics). I believe that he has matured a lot and the time has come that the country is led by a khandaani person like Rahul Gandhi," Sidhu had said.