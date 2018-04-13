  • Latest News
National Film Awards 2018: Here is the complete list of winners

Check out the complete list of winners in different categories at 65th National Awards for films.

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 01:35 PM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the 65th National Film Awards for different categories at New Delhi.

Shekhar Kapur, Head of the Jury (Feature Film) for 65th National Film Awards announced the awards.

Here is the complete list of winners:

  • Best Hindi Film: Newton, Produced by Amit V Masurkar,  Directed by Manish Mundra

  • Best Actor : Riddhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)

  • Best Actress:  Sridevi (MOM)




  • Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars Producer: Rima Das Director : Rima Das

  • Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

  • Best Children's Film: MHORKYA , Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli Padal,  Director : Amar Bharat Deokar

  • Dada Saheb Phalke Award :  Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna


Veteran actor Vinod Khanna / PC: Instagram

  • Best Direction: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)

  • Best Cinematography:  Bhayanakam Cameraman: Nikhil S Praveen

  • Best Female Playback Singer: Kaatru Veliyidai

  • Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

  • Best Supporting Actress:  Divya Dutta

  • Best Male Playback Singer:  K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor) Song: Poy Maranja Kalam

  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Baahubali - The Conclusion,  Producer: Prasad Devineni , Directed by:S S Rajamouli


Image: Instagram

Check out more categories and their winners.

  • Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi Producer: Firdausul Hasan Director : Atanu Ghosh

  • Best Tamil Film:  To Let Producer: Prema Chezhian Director: Chezhiyan

  • Best Action Direction Award: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)

  • Best Choreography:  Song "Gori Tu Latth Maar",  Ganesh Acharya , for Toilet Ek Prem Katha

  • Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan Producer: Sani Ghose Ray Director : Sani Ghose Ray

  • Best Lyrics: J M Prahalad Song: Muthuratna

  • BEST Music Direction:  a)Songs - A R Rahman (Kaatru Veliyidai  b)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)

  • Best Make-Up Artist: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)

  • Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)

  • Best Screenplay : i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Jayaraj (Bhayanakam), iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)

  • Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) Mr. Sunil Mishra

  • Best Writing on Cinema Best Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar Jha

  • Best Writing on Cinema Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film Author: Bobby Wahengbam Publisher: Angomningthou Preservation & Documentation


 

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 01:16 PM
