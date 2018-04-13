National Film Awards 2018: Here is the complete list of winners

Here is the complete list of winners:
- Best Hindi Film: Newton, Produced by Amit V Masurkar, Directed by Manish Mundra
- Best Actor : Riddhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)
- Best Actress: Sridevi (MOM)
- Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars Producer: Rima Das Director : Rima Das
- Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)
- Best Children's Film: MHORKYA , Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli Padal, Director : Amar Bharat Deokar
- Dada Saheb Phalke Award : Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna
- Best Direction: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)
- Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam Cameraman: Nikhil S Praveen
- Best Female Playback Singer: Kaatru Veliyidai
- Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
- Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta
- Best Male Playback Singer: K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor) Song: Poy Maranja Kalam
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Baahubali - The Conclusion, Producer: Prasad Devineni , Directed by:S S Rajamouli
- Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi Producer: Firdausul Hasan Director : Atanu Ghosh
- Best Tamil Film: To Let Producer: Prema Chezhian Director: Chezhiyan
- Best Action Direction Award: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)
- Best Choreography: Song "Gori Tu Latth Maar", Ganesh Acharya , for Toilet Ek Prem Katha
- Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan Producer: Sani Ghose Ray Director : Sani Ghose Ray
- Best Lyrics: J M Prahalad Song: Muthuratna
- BEST Music Direction: a)Songs - A R Rahman (Kaatru Veliyidai b)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)
- Best Make-Up Artist: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)
- Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)
- Best Screenplay : i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Jayaraj (Bhayanakam), iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)
- Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) Mr. Sunil Mishra
- Best Writing on Cinema Best Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar Jha
- Best Writing on Cinema Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film Author: Bobby Wahengbam Publisher: Angomningthou Preservation & Documentation
