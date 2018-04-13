National Film Awards 2018: Here is the complete list of winners

Shekhar Kapur, Head of the Jury (Feature Film) for 65th National Film Awards announced the awards.



Here is the complete list of winners:



Best Hindi Film : Newton, Produced by Amit V Masurkar, Directed by Manish Mundra

Best Actor : Riddhi Sen (Nagarkirtan)

Best Actress: Sridevi (MOM)







Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars Producer: Rima Das Director : Rima Das

Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

Best Children's Film: MHORKYA , Producer: Kalyan Rajmogli Padal, Director : Amar Bharat Deokar

Dada Saheb Phalke Award : Veteran Actor Vinod Khanna



Veteran actor Vinod Khanna / PC: Instagram



Best Direction: Director- Jayaraj (BHAYANAKAM)

Best Cinematography: Bhayanakam Cameraman: Nikhil S Praveen

Best Female Playback Singer : Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Supporting Actor : Fahad Fazil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta

Best Male Playback Singer: K.J Yesudas (Viswasapoorvam Mansoor) Song: Poy Maranja Kalam



Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Baahubali - The Conclusion, Producer: Prasad Devineni , Directed by:S S Rajamouli



Image: Instagram



Check out more categories and their winners.



Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi Producer: Firdausul Hasan Director : Atanu Ghosh



Best Tamil Film: To Let Producer: Prema Chezhian Director: Chezhiyan



Best Action Direction Award: Abbas Ali Moghul (Baahubali-The Conclusion)



Best Choreography: Song "Gori Tu Latth Maar", Ganesh Acharya , for Toilet Ek Prem Katha



Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan Producer: Sani Ghose Ray Director : Sani Ghose Ray



Best Lyrics: J M Prahalad Song: Muthuratna



BEST Music Direction: a)Songs - A R Rahman (Kaatru Veliyidai b)Background Music- A. R Rahman (MOM)



Best Make-Up Artist: Ram Rajjak (Nagarkirtan)



Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman (Take Off)



Best Screenplay : i) Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), ii) Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Jayaraj (Bhayanakam), iii) Dialogues : Sambit Mohanty (Hello Arsi)



Best Writing on Cinema (Special Mention) Mr. Sunil Mishra



Best Writing on Cinema Best Film Critic: Mr. Giridhar Jha



Best Writing on Cinema Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film Author: Bobby Wahengbam Publisher: Angomningthou Preservation & Documentation



