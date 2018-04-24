Nashik: Woman dies in hospital, kin say cockroach found in ventilator

Her relatives alleged that negligence on the part of the hospital led to her death as they found a live cockroach inside the ventilator.
They have sought a stern action against the hospital, which is run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS).
Dhiraj Bairagi, son of the deceased woman said, "After my mother's death on Sunday night, we found a cockroach in the ventilator tubing. This is nothing but negligence on the part of the hospital. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, which will reveal the cause of her death."
Talking to PTI, Dr Ajit Patil, medical superintendent of the hospital said, "The woman died at 9.30 pm on Sunday, after which we shut the ventilator off, which is a practice in case of death of a patient. The cockroach was spotted in the ventilator by her relatives nearly an hour after it was switched off."
It is impossible that the cockroach can remain alive inside the ventilator, he said.
"When the hospital staff put her on ventilator support, a new filter-tubing had been placed then," he claimed.
The woman's body had been sent for post mortem to Nashik Civil Hospital. She was later cremated by her kin.
