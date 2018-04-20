Naroda Patiya Riot Case: Gujarat HC Acquits Ex-BJP Minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi To Remain in Jail Till Death

Kodnani is currently out on bail. The trial court had earlier held that she was the mastermind of the violence in Naroda area.



A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people.



The court today observed that that the accused-appellant (Maya Kodnani) is entitled to be acquitted on benefit of doubt on the ground of discrepancies in the evidence of witnesses.

Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which was sparked forllowing the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu kar sevaks were killed. A number of high court judges including justices Akil Kureshi, M R Shah, K S Jhaveri, G B Shah, Sonia Gokani and R H Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals.







List of guilty and acquitted below:



Naresh Agarsinh Chora - guilty

Murli Naranbhai Sindhi - guilty

Harsh Chora -guilty

Kishan Korani - guilty

Prakash Rathod -guilty

Suresh Langdo - guilty

Premchand Tiwari - guilty

Suresh alias Shehzad - guilty

Nawab Urfekalibhaiya - Guilty

Bipin Autowala - guilty

Manoj Sindhi - guilty



Vikram Chora - acquitted

Ganpat Chanaji Chora - acquitted

Manubhai Maruda - acquitted

Babubhai Vanzara - acquitted

Shashikant Marathi - acquitted

Mukesh Vakil - acquitted

Hiraji Marwadi - acquitted

Vijay Parmar - acquitted

Ramesh Chora - acquitted

Sachin Modi acquitted

Vilas Sonar - acquitted

Dinesh Marathi - acquitted

Santosh Mulchandani acquitted

Kirpalsingh Chhabra - acquitted

Pintu Chora - acquitted



