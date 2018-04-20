  • Latest News
Naroda Patiya Riot Case: Gujarat HC Acquits Ex-BJP Minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi To Remain in Jail Till Death

Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which was sparked forllowing the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu kar sevaks were killed.

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 12:42 PM
Ahmedabad: A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld a special court's decision of awarding life imprisonment till death to former Bajrang Dal leader  Babu Bajrangi in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case. In a huge relief for former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, the high court has not held her guilty and acquitted her in the case. She was earlier sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment.

Kodnani is currently out on bail. The trial court had earlier held that she was the mastermind of the violence in Naroda area.

A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people.

The court today observed that that the accused-appellant (Maya Kodnani) is entitled to be acquitted on benefit of doubt on the ground of discrepancies in the evidence of witnesses.
Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which was sparked forllowing the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu kar sevaks were killed. A number of high court judges including justices Akil Kureshi, M R Shah, K S Jhaveri, G B Shah, Sonia Gokani and R H Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals.



List of guilty and acquitted below: 

Naresh Agarsinh Chora - guilty
Murli Naranbhai Sindhi - guilty
Harsh Chora -guilty
Kishan Korani - guilty
Prakash Rathod -guilty
Suresh Langdo - guilty
Premchand Tiwari - guilty
Suresh alias Shehzad - guilty
Nawab Urfekalibhaiya - Guilty
Bipin Autowala - guilty
Manoj Sindhi - guilty

Vikram Chora - acquitted
Ganpat Chanaji Chora - acquitted
Manubhai Maruda - acquitted
Babubhai Vanzara - acquitted
Shashikant Marathi - acquitted
Mukesh Vakil - acquitted
Hiraji Marwadi - acquitted
Vijay Parmar - acquitted
Ramesh Chora - acquitted
Sachin Modi acquitted
Vilas Sonar - acquitted
Dinesh Marathi - acquitted
Santosh Mulchandani acquitted
Kirpalsingh Chhabra - acquitted
Pintu Chora - acquitted

(With agency inputs)

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 11:49 AM
