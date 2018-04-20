Naroda Patiya Riot Case: Gujarat HC Acquits Ex-BJP Minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi To Remain in Jail Till Death

A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehiya had reserved the order last August after the hearing concluded. In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people.
The court today observed that that the accused-appellant (Maya Kodnani) is entitled to be acquitted on benefit of doubt on the ground of discrepancies in the evidence of witnesses.
Naroda Patiya riot is one of the worst incidents which was sparked forllowing the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu kar sevaks were killed. A number of high court judges including justices Akil Kureshi, M R Shah, K S Jhaveri, G B Shah, Sonia Gokani and R H Shukla recused themselves from the case during the hearing on appeals.
List of guilty and acquitted below:
Naresh Agarsinh Chora - guilty
Murli Naranbhai Sindhi - guilty
Harsh Chora -guilty
Kishan Korani - guilty
Prakash Rathod -guilty
Suresh Langdo - guilty
Premchand Tiwari - guilty
Suresh alias Shehzad - guilty
Nawab Urfekalibhaiya - Guilty
Bipin Autowala - guilty
Manoj Sindhi - guilty
Vikram Chora - acquitted
Ganpat Chanaji Chora - acquitted
Manubhai Maruda - acquitted
Babubhai Vanzara - acquitted
Shashikant Marathi - acquitted
Mukesh Vakil - acquitted
Hiraji Marwadi - acquitted
Vijay Parmar - acquitted
Ramesh Chora - acquitted
Sachin Modi acquitted
Vilas Sonar - acquitted
Dinesh Marathi - acquitted
Santosh Mulchandani acquitted
Kirpalsingh Chhabra - acquitted
Pintu Chora - acquitted
