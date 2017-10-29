PM Modi slams Chidambaram, says his Kashmir remark is an insult to Army: Top quotes



Yesterday's statement of a Congress leader on Kashmir clearly shows how the party feels on surgical strikes and the bravery of our army: PM



Why are Congress leaders lending their voice to those who want Azadi in Kashmir. This is an insult to our brave soldiers: PM



Congress will have to answer for the recent statement of their leaders on Kashmir. The statement was unacceptable: PM



Those who were in power for years are now taking U-turn. They have, without shame, joined the voice for "Kashmir azadi": PM



Do you remember the lies Congress was spreading on Doklam. People of India trusted them so much but this is their conduct: PM



Congress is using the same language which is used by the separatists and Pakistan. The party is disconnected with the aspirations of our country: PM



People have no expectations from the Congress party: PM



P Chidambaram on Saturday said that when people of Jammu and Kashmir ask for "azadi", most of them mean they want greater autonomy.Chidambaram, who has in the past advocated greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated that the state should be given more powers under Article 370 of the Constitution."Yes, I do," Chidambaram said when he was asked if he still thinks that Jammu and Kashmir should be given greater autonomy."The demand in the Kashmir Valley is to respect the letter and spirit of Article 370, that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, mostly, I am not saying all... the overwhelming majority, they want autonomy," he said.