Countdown for end of Congress rule in Karnataka has begun: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Addressing a gathering at palace ground, Modi said, "Your enthusiasm shows that the countdown of Congress to make an exit has begun. Congress is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka. It has caused destruction here and Karnataka doesn't need a Congress culture."Attacking the ruling Congress, Modi said there were still seven lakh homes in Karnataka that don't have electricity."There will be chaos in Bengaluru if it doesn't get electricity for a day. However, there are seven lakh homes in Karnataka and four crore across the nation that live in dark even after so many years of independence," Modi said.He also accused the Siddaramaiah government of not properly utilising funds allocated to the state by the Centre.In reference to the Union Budget 2018, Modi said, "The recent budget has solved one problem of Karnataka. With an investment of 17,000 crores, construction work of 160 km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru. Fifteen lakh commuters of the city will get its benefit."The government has set a goal to build more than 9,000 km long National Highway across the nation this year. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads will be constructed with an investment of Rs 5,25,000," he said.Modi visited Karnataka at the end of the BJP's 90-day rally, called "journey to build a new Karnataka", across the poll-bound state.Named "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra" (journey to build a new Karnataka), the rally across 224 assembly constituencies of the state was flagged off on November 2 by BJP President Amit Shah.Legislative assembly elections in the southern state are due in April-May.The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in 2008 but lost to the Congress after five years in the May 2013 assembly election.