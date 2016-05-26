Modi govt a failure on many fronts, says Sena on anniversary

Sena also took a dig at the Prime Minister over his frequent foreign trips, saying he has to first decide if his residence was within the country or outside.While there were no big corruption scandals in the last two years, the government "failed" to arrest inflation and bring solace to people reeling under the impact of price rise and end distress in farm sector, the party said."Modi government started one scheme after the other in two years. But people barely know of any (schemes). The previous government was running the same schemes with different names which eventually got embroiled in corruption," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said."Modi first has to decide whether his residence is inside or outside the country," it said referring to the Prime Minister's engagements abroad.The partner also criticised the government over the issue of retrieving black money stashed in foreign banks, citing it as one of the tall poll promises which were not honoured.Modi had promised that he would get back black money and deposit lakhs of rupees in every individual's account from foreign banks but two years on, the promise remains unfulfilled, it said.It also attacked the government over holding talks with Pakistan and unabated terror activities from across the border."Terrorist activities by Pakistanis in Kashmir has not stopped. Our jawans are dying fighting Naxalites and terrorists. We are still talking with the neighbouring country," it said.Taking a jibe at the NDA over its poor performance in some recent state polls, the Shiv Sena said taking stock of the work of the Modi government at this juncture is unnecessary because people of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already evaluated it in their own independent way.