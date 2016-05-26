Modi Govt's two years: PM to address rally in Saharanpur kick starting nationwide events

He will follow this up with four more rallies in Balasore in Odisha; and one each in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Meghalaya later on.Besides, senior union ministers including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Najma Heptulla and J.P. Nadda and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries will also be visiting different districts in Uttar Pradesh to ensure the reach of the government's programmes at the ground level in the state which will go to polls next year.On the eve of the government's second anniversary, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of Union Council of Ministers yesterday asking the ministerial colleagues to focus on carrying the initiatives taken by the dispensation to the grass roots.He also briefly spoke about the various programmes being lined up to mark the government's second year.Meanwhile, top BJP leaders led by the party chief Amit Shah have highlighted the achievements of the government claiming they included empowerment of the poor, infrastructure growth and youth-led development.Top echelons of the government including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar besides Shah, were present as Union Minister Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation to highlight its performance at an interaction with senior editors from various media houses in the national capital yesterday.The presentation also claimed that the common man has benefited due to low inflation and stable price regime and India has emerged as a bright spot in the world with high growth rate of 7.6 per cent.