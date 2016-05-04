Narendra Modi government changing colour faster than chameleon: Shiv Sena

Attacking the Modi government for stating that there is no bar on Kashmiri leaders meeting the representatives of any country, Shiv Sena today said the BJP dispensation has given separatists the "concession" to talk to Pakistan and "is changing colours faster than a chameleon".The ruling alliance partner in Maharashtra also said, "The volte-face by the Centre on Hurriyat is like calling the Ram temple in Ayodhya Babri mosque.""Hurriyat Conference is now going to discuss Kashmir with Pakistan and the Central government has given them this concession. Tomorrow, talks on Kashmir will be held with Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and (Zakiur Rahman) Lakhvi," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'."When colours are changed faster than a chameleon, people wonder how they (Modi government) manage this...Had Congress made such an about turn on Hurriyat and Kashmir issues, BJP and the Sangh Parivar would have termed them as agents of Pakistan," the editorial said."Then they (Congress) would have been told that they were selling the country and there would have been a demand that such traitors should be ousted from power," it said."Till yesterday, the Modi government was saying that it will discuss everything except Kashmir with Pakistan. Now that stance has been changed and it has taken a weak stand which even the previous Congress regime didn't take."Actually, the country shouldn't be surprised over this change of stand. People had noticed this volte-face when for the sake of power, BJP tied up with PDP, which is sympathetic of Pakistan and has strengthened terrorists," the Sena said.