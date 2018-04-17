Narendra Modi arrives in Sweden

#WATCH: Prime Minister Modi received by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on arrival in Stockholm, #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Vj9i2h8Edx
— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018
India and Sweden will on Tuesday also co-host the first ever India-Nordic Summit, where, apart from Modi and Lofven, the Prime Ministers of the other four Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway will also be present.
Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of the other four Nordic countries on the sidelines of the summit. From Sweden, Modi will leave for Britain where he will hold a bilateral summit with British Prime Minister Theresa May on April 18. On April 19-20, he will attend this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London.
While returning from Britain on April 20, he will stop over in Germany where he will a meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
