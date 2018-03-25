 NAMO app stealing data of Indians, alleges Rahul Gandhi; BJP says it gives access to users in ‘guest mode’
"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Rahul Gandhi's tweet captioned.

Updated: 25 Mar 2018 02:47 PM
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that via NAMO app the data of Indians are being stolen. He has said this while citing a French report.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," his tweet captioned.





While refuting this allegation, BJP tweeted-"Narendra Modi App provides a platform for millions of his fans and party cadre to connect directly with the Prime Minister. It is a ‘one of its kind’ App which enables unprecedented engagement and interactivity with PM."

"Narendra Modi App is a unique App, which unlike most Apps, gives access to users in ‘guest mode’ without even any permission or data. The permissions required are all contextual and cause-specific," BJP further said.







