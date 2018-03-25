NAMO app stealing data of Indians, alleges Rahul Gandhi; BJP says it gives access to users in ‘guest mode’



Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018



Contrary to Rahul’s lies, fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics. Analytics on the user data is done for offering users the most contextual content.

— BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018



We also take this opportunity to encourage Rahul Gandhi to download NaMo App to keep himself appraised of the good things happening in India. PM Modi gave a call to work towards a #FitIndia today only. You can watch a refreshing Yoga video on the NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/PEn2HrrIgu

— BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2018

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that via NAMO app the data of Indians are being stolen. He has said this while citing a French report."Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," his tweet captioned.While refuting this allegation, BJP tweeted-"Narendra Modi App provides a platform for millions of his fans and party cadre to connect directly with the Prime Minister. It is a ‘one of its kind’ App which enables unprecedented engagement and interactivity with PM.""Narendra Modi App is a unique App, which unlike most Apps, gives access to users in ‘guest mode’ without even any permission or data. The permissions required are all contextual and cause-specific," BJP further said.