Bihar: 5 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda

Nalanda: Blast at an illegal firecracker factory claims five lives.
As per initial reports, those injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.
#Visuals from Nalanda's Jalalpur, where a blast took place in an illegal firecracker factory. One dead, 25 injured in the blast. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/eYP4hrrUHm
A team of police and fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to bring the situation under control.
The illegal firecracker factory, where the blast has been reported, is located in Jalalpur area of the district.
More details awaited.
First Published: 23 Mar 2018 07:56 AM