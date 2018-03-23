 Bihar: 5 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda
Bihar: 5 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda

Updated: 23 Mar 2018 07:57 AM
Image:ANI

Nalanda: Five people were dead and 25 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda district of Bihar on Friday.



As per initial reports, those injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.



A team of police and fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to bring the situation under control.

The illegal firecracker factory, where the blast has been reported, is located in Jalalpur area of the district.

More details awaited.

