Nagpur: Journalist's mother, 1-yr-old daughter found dead in nullah

Nagpur: The bodies of the mother and toddler daughter of a local journalist were found in a nullah in the city today, with police suspecting murder.Usha Kamble (52) and Rashi (1), mother and daughter of local scribe Ravikant Kamble, were missing since last evening, police said."Usha and Rashi had gone missing since last evening. Their bodies with injury marks were found in a nullah in Bahadura area around 10.30 am today," a police officer said."It is suspected that they were killed with a sharp weapon by unidentified persons," he added.Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne told PTI that Usha Kamble was into money-lending business."Usha (alongwith her grand-daughter) went to a jewellery shop near her house around 5.30 pm yesterday. Her husband tried calling her when they didn't return for quite some time, but her mobile phone was switched off. Around 10 pm her son informed police when he returned from his work," DCP Bharne said.Bodies have been sent for autopsy, the DCP said.