Nagaland Election Results 2018 LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am

There are a total of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland and the elections took place on 59 seats, where votes were casted on 2,196 polling stations. Total of 31 seats are required to form a government.
Nagaland election results LIVE UPDATES
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of NDPP from Angami – II has been elected unopposed after his opponent Naga's people front candidate withdrew his nomination.
The NPF had lured legislators from the Congress and others into its fold during its previous term, leaving the assembly without any opposition.
This was before differences within the Front cropped up, resulting in the resignation of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang in February 2017 and the appointment of Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and the return of Mr. Zeliang to the post again in July 2017 after yet another upheaval. These internal differences have weakened the NPF in the bipolar contest between the NPF and the NDPP-BJP.
Main issues of the elections in Nagaland:
- Final solution to the peace process with Naga extremist groups
- Unemployment in the state
Major parties:
- Nagaland People Front (NPF) led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) has been ruling over the state for the last 15 years.
- This election NPF is contesting alone, as BJP has decided to part ways
- There is alliance between NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and BJP
Who won 2013 polls in Nagaland?
Naga Peoples Front – 38 seats
Independent - 8 seats
Indian National Congress – 8 seats
Nationalist Congress Party – 4 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party - 1 seat
Janata Dal (United) – 1 seat
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 02 Mar 2018 08:56 PM