Nagaland election 2018: Voting underway for 60-member assembly

Voting for the 60-member assembly in Nagaland has begun on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements.In Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a clean sweep in the two states, while these polls will emerge as a platform for the Congress party to regain its hold in the North-Eastern region.Aggressive campaigning has been witnessed in the last few weeks from both key contenders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi respectively.Restrictions on conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit poll have also been imposed till 4:30 PM tomorrow, reports suggest.The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with those of Tripura.(With ANI inputs)