Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang Refuses To Quit

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Sunday refused to quit despite the Naga People’s Front losing its majority in the state Assembly after the electionsOn Sunday, Zeliang asserted that he will meet BJP National President Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss forming the new government in the state.The Nationalist Democratic People’s Party and Bharatiya Janata Party contested the polls in an alliance. Their alliance grabbed 30 of the 60 seats. The alliance had also got the support of Janata Dal(United) and one independent MLA. On the other hand, NPF won 29 seats.Earlier on Saturday Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had said that following disagreements over seat-sharing NPF and BJP could not come into an alliance.