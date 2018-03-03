Nagaland Assembly polls results 2018 LIVE UPDATES- Good news for BJP, party leads on 29 seats



BJP leads on 29 seats, NPF on 26 seats



Other parties lead on 3 seats



Congress leads on 1 seat



BJP will form government in Nagaland. Congress won't be seen anywhere in the state: Kiren Rijiju





#Meghalaya Election Results 2018 LIVE: 'Trends in 3 states point to a new political direction,' says Rijiju#ABPResultshttps://t.co/jQ5kFQ9A2L pic.twitter.com/pGBrCi2trb

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 3, 2018



Counting of votes begins



Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of NDPP from Angami – II has been elected unopposed after his opponent Naga's people front candidate withdrew his nomination



PM Modi addressed one rally ahead of these assembly polls in Nagaland





Final solution to the peace process with Naga extremist groups



Unemployment in the state





Nagaland People Front (NPF) led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) has been ruling over the state for the last 15 years.



This election NPF is contesting alone, as BJP has decided to part ways



There is alliance between NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and BJP



New Delhi: The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Nagaland is taking place today, where the fate of 195 candidates will be decided.The voting took place in the north-east state on February 28, where 11.92 lakh voters casted votes at 2,196 polling stations.There are a total of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland and the elections took place on 59 seats, where votes were casted on 2,196 polling stations.Total of 31 seats are required to form a government.The NPF had lured legislators from the Congress and others into its fold during its previous term, leaving the assembly without any opposition. This was before differences within the Front cropped up, resulting in the resignation of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang in February 2017 and the appointment of Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and the return of Mr. Zeliang to the post again in July 2017 after yet another upheaval. These internal differences have weakened the NPF in the bipolar contest between the NPF and the NDPP-BJP.Naga Peoples Front – 38 seatsIndependent - 8 seatsIndian National Congress – 8 seatsNationalist Congress Party – 4 seatsBharatiya Janata Party - 1 seatJanata Dal (United) – 1 seat