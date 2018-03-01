Nagaland assembly polls



New Delhi: The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Nagaland is set to take place on March 3, where the fate of 195 candidates will be decided.The voting took place in the north-east state on February 28, where 11.92 lakh voters casted votes at 2,196 polling stations.There are a total of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland and the elections took place on 59 seats, where votes were casted on 2,196 polling stations.Total of 31 seats are required to form a government.Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of NDPP from Angami – II has been elected unopposed after his opponent Naga's people front candidate withdrew his nomination.The NPF had lured legislators from the Congress and others into its fold during its previous term, leaving the assembly without any opposition. This was before differences within the Front cropped up, resulting in the resignation of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang in February 2017 and the appointment of Shurhozelie Liezietsu, and the return of Mr. Zeliang to the post again in July 2017 after yet another upheaval. These internal differences have weakened the NPF in the bipolar contest between the NPF and the NDPP-BJP.Naga Peoples Front – 38 seatsIndependent - 8 seatsIndian National Congress – 8 seatsNationalist Congress Party – 4 seatsBharatiya Janata Party - 1 seatJanata Dal (United) – 1 seat