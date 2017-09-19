Myanmar: Here are important points from Aung San Suu Kyi's State of the Union address

In her first speech since scores were killed in violence that has sent nearly 380,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh and sullied her reputation as a defender of the oppressed, Myanmar leader said that her country condemns all human rights violations and is committed to peace and rule of law.
Here are other important excerpts from Aung San Suu Kyi State of the Union address:
- Myanmar is a complex nation. People expect us to overcome all the challenges in shortest time possible: Aung San Suu Kyi
- We tried everything possible for peace: Aung San Suu Kyi
- We condemn all human rights violations, we are committed to peace and rule of law: Aung San Suu Kyi
- Myanmar doesn't fear international scrutiny, committed to sustainable solution in Rakhine state: Aung San Suu Kyi
- There have been allegations & counter allegations,will listen to all,culprits will be punished irrespective of race or religion: Aung San Suu Kyi
- We have made a central committee for implementing rule of law & development in Rakhine state: Aung San Suu Kyi
- We have invited Dr Kofi Annan to lead a commission that would help us resolve long standing problems in Rakhine state: Aung San Suu Kyi
- Myanmar prepared to start a refugee verification process for those who wish to return: Aung San Suu Kyi
- We don't want Myanmar to be a nation divided by religious beliefs or ethnicities. Hate and fear are main scourges : Aung San Suu Kyi
- On Aug 25, 30 police outposts were attacked; consequently govt declared Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army a terrorist group: Aung San Suu Kyi
It is pertinent to mention here that a crackdown by Myanmar's army, launched in response to attacks by Rohingya militants on August 25, has pushed vast numbers of refugees from Rakhine state.
The violence has incubated a humanitarian crisis on both sides of the border. The crisis has put intense global pressure on Suu Kyi to condemn the army campaign
The UN has described violence as having all the hallmarks of "ethnic cleansing".
First Published: 19 Sep 2017 09:34 AM