'My wife (Hasin Jahan) is not in good mental health,' says cricketer Mohammed Shami

"Hasin isn't picking my phone," cricketer said and added her near ones are conspiring against him.
"I will fight a legal battle (against wife)," he further said and stressed that "allegations (by wife) must be investigated."
BREAKING - If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof: Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami to ABP News. pic.twitter.com/6Dtx3mblQK
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 8, 2018
Cricketer also clarified that the phone recovered from the car isn't his. Jahan had said she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.
Shami said, "I always loved her."
"She is planning something big," he said and also clarified that match-fixing allegations are "totally false".
While mentioning about daughter Aaira Shami, cricketer said, "I'm concerned about her."
Talking about the BCCI's decision of removing him from contract list, he said that he was "saddened".
First Published: 08 Mar 2018 08:31 PM