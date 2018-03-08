 'My wife (Hasin Jahan) is not in good mental health,' says cricketer Mohammed Shami
Md Shami said, "I always loved her (Hasin Jahan)."

New Delhi: Cricketer Mohammed Shami who is in deep soup these days after his wife Hasin Jahan leveled serious allegations against him of having extramarital affairs and torturing her mentally and physically, on Thursday night put forward his side and said, "My wife is not in good mental health."

"Hasin isn't picking my phone," cricketer said and added her near ones are conspiring against him.

"I will fight a legal battle (against wife)," he further said and stressed that "allegations (by wife) must be investigated."





Cricketer also clarified that the phone recovered from the car isn't his. Jahan had said she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.

"She is planning something big," he said and also clarified that match-fixing allegations are "totally false".

While mentioning about daughter Aaira Shami, cricketer said, "I'm concerned about her."

Talking about the BCCI's decision of removing him from contract list, he said that he was "saddened".

