'My tweet related with Afzal Guru was fake,' says Salman Nizami

The tweet related with Afzal Guru was fake said Salman Nizami, about whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in a rally on Saturday.At the time when that tweet circulated he was a journalist and not member of Congress party, said Salman Nizami in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.He clarified that for seven years he worked as a journalist."We have had held the tricolor flag of our nation in our hands and in future also we will do the same," said Salman Nizami."A person should be given chance to explain himself. No one should be declared anti-national in immediately," he added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday latched on to tweets by one Salman Nizami who, he said, was a Congress leader to tear into the opposition party for allegedly questioning his parentage.In a stinging attack on the Congress after former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech aadmi" (lowly sort of a person) remark, he said a leader from the opposition party, who, he claimed, is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, has sought to know who is his father and mother.At an election rally at Lunawada, the prime minister said India was his father and mother, and like a good son, he will spend his entire life serving the country."There is one Congress youth leader called Salman Nizami, who is campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. He said on Twitter that Rahul Gandhi's father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) had sacrificed their lives, while his great grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) was a freedom fighter. Okay, very good, we do not have a problem with that," Modi said."Then he (a reference to Nizami) went on to ask that Modi should answer who is his father and mother," he said, quoting from the purported tweets of Nizami. The prime minister disapproved of the use of this kind of language in public discourse."Do we use this language in public discourse? Do we ask such things, this Salman Nizami istheir star campaigner?" Modi said."What else has he tweeted, he is from Kashmir and he says he wants Aazad Kashmir. He called Indian armed forces rapists," Modi said.Lashing out at Nizami, the prime minister said he has also glorified Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged for his crime.