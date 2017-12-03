'My problem with Congress politics is simple- they oppose us just for sake of opposing,' says PM Modi in Gujarat

Just a few days before Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, PM Narendra Modi held a rally in Bharuch on Sunday in which he said that Congress is wiped out in Uttar Pradesh (during civic polls) as the state knows the Congress well and so does Gujarat."In UP, where Congress ruled for decades, the state from where generations of top Congress leaders belong. We saw what happened there in the local elections," PM Modi said."Bharuch and Kutch are districts with significant Muslim populations. And, if you see the districts which developed rapidly under the BJP tenure in Gujarat, the names of these two districts figure prominently," he added."When there were floods in Banaskantha, Congress leaders were in Bengaluru to save 1 leader from losing a Rajya Sabha poll. That same leader is topmost Congress leader but what did he do for Bharuch? He was unable to work for Narmada,neither did he think about ro-ro ferry," Modi said."My problem with Congress politics is simple- they oppose us just for the sake of opposing. They oppose things like bullet train only because they could not take this initiative forward and are envious someone else is," Modi said in Bharuch."Do you remember the poor law and order situation in Bharuch when Congress was in power? Curfews and violence was common here. BJP changed this, not only in Bharuch but all over Gujarat" PM Modi said.The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be elected. The leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.The counting of votes will take place on December 18.Presently BJP is ruling the Gujarat under CM Vijay Rupani.(With inputs from ANI)