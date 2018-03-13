 Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma

Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma

It may be recalled that MoS (Home Ministry) Hansraj Ahir in an exclusive interview to ABP Live recently had said-"Naxalism is serious but we are working to control it."

By: || Updated: 13 Mar 2018 06:24 PM
Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma

Image: ANI

Raipur: "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh," tweeted HM Rajnath Singh after eight personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when suspected Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today.




Some jawans were also reported to be injured in the explosion, but there was no official confirmation yet, an official said, reported PTI.

[AlSO READ] OPINION: Naxalism menace in India and the way forward

It may be recalled that MoS (Home Ministry) Hansraj Ahir in an exclusive interview to ABP Live recently had said-"Naxalism is serious but we are working to control it. Since we have come to power, we have been trying to control Naxalism. Earlier it was spread up to 750 police stations. Now it is squeezed to 450 police stations."

[CLICK TO READ ENTIRE INTERVIEW] MONDAY TALK: 'We are crushing Naxalism with heavy hand, squeezed it to 450 police stations,' says Hansraj Ahir

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from here, a paramilitary official told PTI.





"Eight paramilitary personnel, belonging to the 212th battalion, were killed in the blast," he said.





The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, he said.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CRPF should learn from its mistakes: Former DG BSF

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Anti-Modi planning during farmers' Mumbai march?
VIDEO
Naresh Agrawal leaving our party will be benificial, says ...
INDIA
Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan arrested ...