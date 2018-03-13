Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma



My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018



#SpotVisuals from the site of IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 9 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/iN4bQCETHH

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018



A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present: DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations on IED blast in #Chhattisgarh's Sukma pic.twitter.com/sI3BbqJzAR

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018