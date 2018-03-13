Rajnath offers condolences to families of 9 CRPF jawans killed by Naxals in Sukma

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh.
Some jawans were also reported to be injured in the explosion, but there was no official confirmation yet, an official said, reported PTI.
It may be recalled that MoS (Home Ministry) Hansraj Ahir in an exclusive interview to ABP Live recently had said-"Naxalism is serious but we are working to control it. Since we have come to power, we have been trying to control Naxalism. Earlier it was spread up to 750 police stations. Now it is squeezed to 450 police stations."
The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma, located around 500 kms from here, a paramilitary official told PTI.
#SpotVisuals from the site of IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 9 CRPF personnel have lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/iN4bQCETHH
"Eight paramilitary personnel, belonging to the 212th battalion, were killed in the blast," he said.
A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present: DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations on IED blast in #Chhattisgarh's Sukma pic.twitter.com/sI3BbqJzAR
The security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF's mine-protected vehicle, he said.
The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, the official said.
