Muzzamil Hussain, roomate of AMU student who allegedly joined Hizbul also missing

New Delhi: Just a day after Mannan Bashir Wani, a Kashmiri research scholar at Aligarh Muslim University, posted photos on social media with an AK-47 rifle suggesting that he had joined terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, the investigation has now revealed that his roommate from Baramulla, Muzzamil Hussain too, has been missing since July 2017.

As per reports, Wani's roommate Hussain has been missing since July last year. He was also not seen in the mess 10-12 days before his disappearance.

While conducting raids at the AMU campus to search the missing Kashmiri students, the Uttar Pradesh Police claims to have seized many suspicious materials.

As per sources some photocopies, pen drives and books have been seized during the raids. Police have also revealed that Wani had distributed "calendars" of Hizbul Mujahideen to students last year.

Wani's research guide, Prof Syed Ahmad Ali, said that Wani was a "very bright and active student". He added that no one had any knowledge about his alleged activities.

Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police Munir Khan have asserted that it is too early to establish that Wani has joined militant groups.

Following the incident, AMU has also issued a statement stating that the university follows a policy of zero tolerance towards anti-national activities and gives top priority to national security.