Muzaffarpur accident: 'Driver of vehicle was in inebriated condition,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Politics has started over the death of nine children here as the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the driver of the Bolero was drunk. He also questioned that from where the liquor came as Bihar is a liquor-free state.Tejashwi Yadav alleged-"Driver of the vehicle was in inebriated condition."At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when a speeding Bolero lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of the city today, police said.The incident occurred under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters when the school got over and the children were returning home."The incident took place at Ahiyapur-Jhapaha in Minapur police station area of the district where a Bolero ran over the children who were returning to their homes after the school was over," Vivek Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, told PTI.He said "all the injured, said to be around 20 in number, have been rushed to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical".Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry.(With PTI inputs)