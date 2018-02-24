At population control program, BJP MLA Vikram Saini says Hindus should 'produce more children'



Saini is notorious for for making controversial statements. Earlier in January, he had said "Hindustan is for Hindus" while asking Muslims to go to Pakistan.



He had said that some "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India.



"During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini had then claimed.



Last year, Saini had threatened to break the bones of those who kill and disrespect cows.



Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act. (WATCH THE VIDEO HERE)



New Delhi: Motormouth BJP MLA Vikram Saini has said that Hindus should not stop producing children until a law for population control comes into existence.The foolish comments by Saini were made while addressing a population control campaign program in Muzaffarnagar district in which he represents the Khatauli constituency."Until a law on population control comes into existence, I have told my wife to keep producing children, even though she told me that two were enough," he said.He further said that Hindus have accepted the two-child policy, but others have not who still produce dozens."I appeal to my Hindu brothers to not stop. If the law is made it will be foe everyone in this country,” he said.“When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five," he went on to say.