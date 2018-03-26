Muzaffarnagar: 2 wanted criminals carrying reward of Rs 20,000 each arrested following an encounter with police

One criminal and one cop were injured during the operation.
On the Sunday morning, in a big achievement for Uttar Pradesh police, Shravan Chaudhay, a wanted in murder cases in Delhi and Noida, died in exchange of fire with Noida police.
Chaudhay was a rewardee of Rs 50,000 each from Noida and Delhi. One AK 47 and one SBBL gun were recovered from him.
In another development from Saharanpur, a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head killed on Saturday night. However, another managed to escape in an encounter with police. One cop got injured. Rs 1 Lakh, one motorcycle and a pistol were seized. Police was on the look-out for the absconding criminal.
Since the Yogi Agityanath government has come to power in UP, it has been continuously acting tough to bring law and order in the state.
First Published: 26 Mar 2018 09:51 PM