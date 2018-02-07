 'Muslims should not live in India' says BJP’s Vinay Katiyar
'Muslims should not live in India' says BJP’s Vinay Katiyar

Katiyar said “They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here ? "

Updated: 07 Feb 2018 05:25 PM
Image: ABP News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday BJP’s MP Vinay Katiyar made a shocking statement where he said that "Muslims should not even be living in this country"

Speaking to ANI Katiyar said, “They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here ? They have been given lands. should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.”



ALSO READ:Bring law to punish anyone calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani': Asaduddin Owaisi

The BJP MP also commented on Asaduddin Owaisi's demand of prosecuting those who call Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'. Katiyar said, “There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag... those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished:”

Owaisi had previously said that the government to introduce a law to this effect and suggested a punishment with three-year jail term to any person who says this. AIMIM chief's comments came days after Bareilly's DM questioned the "trend" to "enter Muslim localities by force.

