Muslims, Dalits done, now 'they' are targeting our children; end the silence: Kejriwal



When they attacked Muslims all were silent; when they attacked Dalit even then all were silent; now they are coming after our children - can we still afford to be silent: Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 25, 2018

Speaking at an event on the Republic Day eve, Kejriwal said that the forces that "killed Muslims and burnt Dalits are now intruding into our homes, coming after our children".Kejriwal said it was a matter of shame for the entire nation that a school bus barely a few kilometers away from the national capital was attacked by a frienzied mob and pelted with stones."I appeal to everyone from this platform. We cannot afford to remain silent anymore. They killed Muslims, burnt Dalits alive, thrashed them: we remained silent. Today, they have started pelting our children with stones, have started intruding into our homes. Don't remain silent now. You have to speak up," Kejriwal said.Kejriwal demanding strong punishment against the attackers and called for a unity against forces dividing the country in the name of caste and religion."It is the land of Rama, Krishna, Gautam Budhha, Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Kabir and Meera, followers of Prophet Mohammad and Jesus Christ.""Did Lord Rama, Krishna, Guru Nanak Sahib, Gautam Budhha, Mahavir, Prophet Mohammad, Kabir, Meera or Mahatma Gandhi ever asked their followers to attack children. I want to ask were the people who hurled stones Hindus, Muslims or Christians? Which religion preaches violence against children?"Telling people that he is a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Rama, Kejriwal said if Rama was here in this world today, what punishment would he have given to those attacking children?"The punishment he (Lord Rama) bestowed upon Rawan for his cruelty, similar is required for those who stormed the school bus yesterday," he said."I am raising this issue with a heavy heart as I love my nation. I cannot see such violence in the country. India has given the message of peace and harmony to the entire world. We, the people of India, love our country and want to live with peace and harmony. We love each other, our children. I request the powers at the Centre, please spare us," he saidKejriwal said he couldn't sleep last night after Wednesday's incident. "No matter how big an issue may become but you can't attack children," he said.A mob protesting against the release of "Padmaavat" on Wednesday attacked a school bus ferrying children and pelted stones at the vehicle in Haryana's Gurugram.The attackers stormed a bus belonging to GD Goenka School, threw stones at it damaging its windows. Frightened children and their attendants were crouching and ducking for cover at the time of the incident.A video of children crying and screaming out of fear went viral on the social media platforms after the incident. Teachers or attendants, in the clip, were heard asking children to crawl to avoid any injury.A group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, asked the bus driver to stop the vehicle. When the driver did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones.