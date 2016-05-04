Murthal gang-rape: Haryana Police submits report in sealed cover

The Haryana Police on Wednesday submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court a report on suspected gang-rapes in Murthal during the Jat protests for reservation.The police requested the court to keep it sealed to protect the victim's identity.Amicus curae Anupam Gupta put question mark on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for not investigating the matter.Amrik Singh, the owner of Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, and the people living nearby were not been questioned during the investigation.The court was allowed to see the audio video recording of the victim in the Justice's chamber.The High Court also asked that the SIT report be submitted before next hearing on May 30.The court took suo moto cognizance of media reports, which claimed that women were raped in Murthal on NH-1 during the violent protests in February.