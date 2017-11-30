 Murder caught on CCTV: Man chased and shot to death in Delhi
The CCTV video shows a crowd witnessing the shocking crime but no one intervenes

By: || Updated: 30 Nov 2017 04:52 PM
Image Grab: ABP News

New Delhi: In a suspected case of a gang war, a horrifying CCTV video of a cold-hearted murder in Delhi’s Zafarabad area was released.

The chilling incident happened on 23rd October where a guy can be seen running in the street and he is trying to get inside a house. Later during the investigation, the guy who was shot was identified as Wajid.

A few seconds later, two bikes stop right in front of the house. Four assailants get off of it, out of which one is seen carrying a gun. Wajid is then seen falling off of the building in which he entered and the assailants waiting outside open fires at him.

As per reports, the attack was pre-planned where at least two magazines or 18 bullets were fired.

The CCTV video also shows a crowd witnessing the shocking crime but no one intervenes.

According to Delhi police reports, Wajid’s murder was a result of a gang war and the deceased was out of the jail on parole

To know more watch ABP News coverage -

First Published:
