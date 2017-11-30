Murder caught on CCTV: Man chased and shot to death in Delhi

The chilling incident happened on 23rd October where a guy can be seen running in the street and he is trying to get inside a house. Later during the investigation, the guy who was shot was identified as Wajid.
A few seconds later, two bikes stop right in front of the house. Four assailants get off of it, out of which one is seen carrying a gun. Wajid is then seen falling off of the building in which he entered and the assailants waiting outside open fires at him.
As per reports, the attack was pre-planned where at least two magazines or 18 bullets were fired.
The CCTV video also shows a crowd witnessing the shocking crime but no one intervenes.
According to Delhi police reports, Wajid’s murder was a result of a gang war and the deceased was out of the jail on parole
First Published: 30 Nov 2017 04:51 PM