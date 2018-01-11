 Mumbaikars can now scan phones at stations to print tickets for local passengers
Tickets booked on the UTS app can be printed at the kiosks by simply showing the SMS received via the app

Image: Twitter @WesternRly

NEW DELHI: Western Railway has introduced state-of-the-art Optical Character Recognition (OCR) kiosks at busy stations on the Mumbai suburban network to allow for hassle-free ticketing and reduce queues.



At the designated spot, tickets booked on the UTS app can be printed at the kiosks by simply showing the SMS received via the app.







The new facility is aimed at reducing queues at booking counters and ATVM machines.

