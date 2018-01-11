Mumbaikars can now scan phones at stations to print tickets for local passengers

1. #TechnologyOnWR Optical Character Recognition kiosks have been set up at busy stations of WR suburban for the #FirstTimeOnIR for the convenience in ticketing to the commuters & to get them rid of long queues pic.twitter.com/KEmdwPBMJW
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 11, 2018
At the designated spot, tickets booked on the UTS app can be printed at the kiosks by simply showing the SMS received via the app.
2. #FirstTimeOnIR Tickets booked on UTS app can now be printed on the state-of-the-art OCR kiosks by just showing the sms for ticket, recd on mobile, to the machine. The machine scans the sms & prints the ticket. Its just that simple ! No need to feed any thing #TechnologyOnWR pic.twitter.com/eM3CmiQRmq
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 11, 2018
3. #FirstTimeOnIR Tickets booked on UTS app can now be printed on the state-of-the-art OCR kiosks by just scanning sms from UTS App on OCR kioska at Churchgate(1),Dadar[6],Bandra(3),Andheri(5) & Borivali(5). 5 more OCR kiosks at Churchgate are under process.#TechnologyOnWR pic.twitter.com/Mw1FnJ9mPi
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 11, 2018
The new facility is aimed at reducing queues at booking counters and ATVM machines.
