Mumbaikars can now scan phones at stations to print tickets for local passengers



1. #TechnologyOnWR Optical Character Recognition kiosks have been set up at busy stations of WR suburban for the #FirstTimeOnIR for the convenience in ticketing to the commuters & to get them rid of long queues pic.twitter.com/KEmdwPBMJW

2. #FirstTimeOnIR Tickets booked on UTS app can now be printed on the state-of-the-art OCR kiosks by just showing the sms for ticket, recd on mobile, to the machine. The machine scans the sms & prints the ticket. Its just that simple ! No need to feed any thing #TechnologyOnWR pic.twitter.com/eM3CmiQRmq



Western Railway has introduced state-of-the-art Optical Character Recognition (OCR) kiosks at busy stations on the Mumbai suburban network to allow for hassle-free ticketing and reduce queues.At the designated spot, tickets booked on the UTS app can be printed at the kiosks by simply showing the SMS received via the app.The new facility is aimed at reducing queues at booking counters and ATVM machines.