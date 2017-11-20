 Mumbai youth saves abandoned baby found in auto, Mumbai Police praises his effort
Hemant Sharma was praised by Mumbai Police on Twitter after he saved a newborn baby girl.

Updated: 20 Nov 2017 06:22 PM
Hemant Sharma, who is known as Aman on Twitter, went for a stroll after dinner on Saturday night. On his way, he found a newborn baby girl wrapped in a white cloth in an auto in Bhandup area. Photo: Twitter

MUMBAI: A Mumbai citizen earned praises by Mumbai police and Twitter for saving a newborn, whom he found abandoned in an auto.

Hemant Sharma, who is known as Aman on Twitter, went for a stroll after dinner on Saturday night. On his way, he found a newborn baby girl wrapped in a white cloth in an auto in Bhandup area.

Concerned about infant's safety, he dialed 100 but was unable to contact the police. The 26-year-old then tweeted pictures of the child on Twitter to seek help from people.

“Found this 3 to 5 day-year-old kid in closed auto. Please help me, guys. I’ve no idea what to do?” he said.







Soon, his tweets grabbed the attention of the Mumbai Police, which asked for Aman's contact details. After Mumbai Police contacted Aman, he handed over the baby girl to cops at the Kanjurmarg east police station.

The newborn was later shifted to Sion hospital for medical checkup.

The Mumbai police praised him on Twitter saying that alert citizens like him make a city safer.
"@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai," MumbaiPolice tweeted

