Mumbai youth saves abandoned baby found in auto, Mumbai Police praises his effort



Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz

— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017



For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too! pic.twitter.com/qYbqd9IfYW



— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017





.@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai pic.twitter.com/giiyD2z7Os

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

Hemant Sharma, who is known as Aman on Twitter, went for a stroll after dinner on Saturday night. On his way, he found a newborn baby girl wrapped in a white cloth in an auto in Bhandup area.Concerned about infant's safety, he dialed 100 but was unable to contact the police. The 26-year-old then tweeted pictures of the child on Twitter to seek help from people.“Found this 3 to 5 day-year-old kid in closed auto. Please help me, guys. I’ve no idea what to do?” he said.Soon, his tweets grabbed the attention of the Mumbai Police, which asked for Aman's contact details. After Mumbai Police contacted Aman, he handed over the baby girl to cops at the Kanjurmarg east police station.The newborn was later shifted to Sion hospital for medical checkup.The Mumbai police praised him on Twitter saying that alert citizens like him make a city safer."@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai," MumbaiPolice tweeted