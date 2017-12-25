Mumbai: Woman grows country's 'tallest' Christmas tree in her backyard

Mumbai: As the world celebrates Christmas on Monday, this, Mumbai family has made it large. A family staying in Worli grew 60-65 feet tall Christmas tree in their backyard. The same is said to be the tallest Christmas tree in India.The owner Grace Dalhana also decorated the same with lights, bells and presents. Speaking to media about her tallest Christmas tree she said, "A large number of visitors from very far places came here to see the tree yesterday. I feel proud".Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account and wished everyone Merry Christmas, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We remember the noble teachings of Lord Christ” PM said.Christmas is being celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour in the entire country today, with believers thronging churches for special prayers and mass.In Chennai, senior bishops and priests conducted special masses at churches and read out the Christmas message at churches across the city.