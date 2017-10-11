Mumbai: Woman accuses famous Jain ‘dharmguru’ of sexually assaulting her in his ashram

Mumbai: Days after rape convict godman Gureeet Ram Rahim was put behind bars for 20 years; another shocking tale has surfaced which accuses famous Jain guru of molesting and sexually harassing girls in his ashram.The accused Jain guru is none other than Nrimuni Maharaj, who has lakhs of followers all over the world. He has thousands of followers who have given up on their lives and families in the name of faith.A women based in Mumbai has levied very serious allegations on the famous ‘dharmguru’ and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Fadnavis and National Commission for Women.As per the complainant, she spent 10 years of her life in Nrimuni Maharaj’s ashram; which weren’t any less than a nightmare for her.As per the woman, she was told by the self styled Jain godman that “one has to give in one’s body and soul to their guru in the name of faith”.The woman also accused him of pushing her for sex and asking her to remove her clothes perform cat walks.The complainant claims that the accused godman was always surrounded by girls in his ashram, wherein once was assigned the work of luring him, the other one would sing for him, the third one would indulge in fanning.The woman also accuses him of creating misunderstanding between her and her family.On being questioned about breaking her silence after so many years, the woman replied, “I was told that I am an ant in front of him, who happens to be very powerful. I was afraid no one would believe me.”The woman further claimed that she got strength and faith in judiciary, after seeing godman Ram Rahim getting punished for similar reasons.On the other hand, on speaking to ABP News, Nrimuni Maharaj has refuted to all the charges claimed by the woman saying, “He cannot recall anyone who stayed in his ashram for ten years and thereafter left”.He further added saying, “The allegations by the woman are false and madeup for he is above and beyond worldly pleasures”, calling them as ‘moh maya’.