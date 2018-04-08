Mumbai: Watch how Salman Khan thanked fans after coming home

After spending 50 hours in jail, Salman Khan reached home on Saturday night where there was a sea of fans.He came to the balcony of his galaxy apartment and thanked his fans but ...in his own way.Here's how:The actor showed three fingers to his fans.Jodhpur court, on 5 April 2018, convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. The court sentenced him to five years imprisonment,However, the court acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.On Saturday, Salman Khan got bail.This was Salman Khan's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Earlier, he had spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for poaching cases.Khan was jailed in Jodhpur after being sentenced for shooting and killing two endangered blackbucks in 1998.Salman Khan is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".