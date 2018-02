As per reports, actress Vidya Balan got too emotional while paying tribute to Sridevi on Wednesday.Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in bathtub in a Dubai's hotel. Sridevi went their to attend a family function. Sridevi's last rites will take place today at 3:30 pm in Mumbai.Maharashtra Policemen have arrived to give guard of honor to Sridevi. Her body will be wrapped in a tricolor.Sridevi was 54-year-old.