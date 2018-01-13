Mumbai: Rs 1,72,70,00 recovered from 3 passengers at Airport

Air Intelligence Unit arrested 3 passengers, who were en route to Dubai, and recovered $ US 2,75,00 (Rs 1,72,70,000) from them at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, #Mumbai. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/qzK0k6TO7l
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
The Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai recovered $ US 2,75,00 (Rs 1,72,70,00) from them.
This is not for the first time people have been arrested, previously Jet Airways lady crew member was arrested for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 Jan 2018 07:13 PM