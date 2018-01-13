 Mumbai: Rs 1,72,70,00 recovered from 3 passengers at Airport
Mumbai: Rs 1,72,70,00 recovered from 3 passengers at Airport

Investigation regarding the matter is underway

Updated: 13 Jan 2018 07:21 PM
NEW DELHI: On Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrested three passengers who were on their way to Dubai.



The Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai recovered $ US 2,75,00 (Rs 1,72,70,00) from them.

This is not for the first time people have been arrested, previously Jet Airways lady crew member was arrested for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore.

First Published:
