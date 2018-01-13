Mumbai: Rs 1,72,70,00 recovered from 3 passengers at Airport



Air Intelligence Unit arrested 3 passengers, who were en route to Dubai, and recovered $ US 2,75,00 (Rs 1,72,70,000) from them at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, #Mumbai. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/qzK0k6TO7l

— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

On Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrested three passengers who were on their way to Dubai.The Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai recovered $ US 2,75,00 (Rs 1,72,70,00) from them.This is not for the first time people have been arrested, previously Jet Airways lady crew member was arrested for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 3.21 crore.