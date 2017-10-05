Mumbai: Raj Thackeray to hold rally against Govt over Elphinstone stampede today

Mumbai: Maharashtra politics has heated over the recent tragedy at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station, where 23people died after a stampede; as MNS Chief Raj Thackeray is set to launch a protest against Government’s ‘apathy’.The protest is set to come after Thackeray’s regular attacks on the government over the incident.Thackeray seems in no mood to calm down in spite of regular assurances from the government.Thackeray is set to organize a massive rally in Mumbai, a permission for which has not been granted by the police.As per sources, the rally would resume from Mumbai’s Cinema Junction at 11:30 am on Thursday.After covering a distance of 1km, the rally would reach Church Gate station; where Raj Thackeray is likely to hold a public meet.A massive protest erupted after a stampede killed 23 people in early hours of September 29 in Mumbai’s Elphinstone Railway Station, where people were rushing to their work.The stampede occurred after early morning rain at the station, where many people died due to suffocation and several were severely injured.After the incident, Thackeray had threatened the Government of halting the bullet train work.