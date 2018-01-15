 Mumbai police posts a cat video to teach a lesson on traffic discipline and it's breaking the internet
Mumbai police posts a cat video to teach a lesson on traffic discipline and it's breaking the internet

On January 12, Mumbai police posted an interesting video which created quite a buzz on social media.

Updated: 15 Jan 2018 01:00 PM
Mumbai: Mumbai police has formulated a novel way to make people aware of traffic rules. On January 12, they tweeted an interesting video which created a buzz on social media.

In the viral video, a cat was seen crossing the road only after traffic light changes its color.

 



The tweet gained a lot of reactions on social media:

 

































This was not the first time

Well, this was not the first time traffic police devised unique ways to make people aware of traffic rules. Earlier a cop named Ranjeet Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore gained everyone's attention with his Michael Jackson inspired dance moves, while doing his duty on Indian chaotic streets.





Recently, UP Police also issued warnings in an interesting style to those who drink and drive. The police amused everyone with its tweet, which was inspired by a dialogue from Salman Khan's movie Dabangg.





