Mumbai police posts a cat video to teach a lesson on traffic discipline and it's breaking the internet



This is Makwana road junction on Andheri Kurla road at Marol. Pls advise how to cross this junction. Can you ensure proper signals and zebra crossing at this junction. This is a nightmare for pedestrians. Cc @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/wLn8mtEmX1



— VinayakKhadye (@VinayakKhadye) January 12, 2018









first install signals at Majiwada junction, Thane - one of the most important road

— Jinkesh Jain (@jain_jinkesh) January 12, 2018







If only the pedestrian traffic lights work



— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 13, 2018









No proper zebra crossing anywhere in Mumbai all vehicles stop above zebra crossing then how people will cross the road please paint all zebra crossing may 1 step make a change

— Jigar Shah (@ImJigarShah) January 14, 2018







Animals are smart, unlike people.



— V (@38Vikki) January 13, 2018









Indian traffic cop Ranjeet Singh has become a social media phenomenon with nearly 50,000 people following his activities on Facebook. Singh claims the number of traffic violations at the intersection where he spends most days has fallen over the years. https://t.co/kXf82goEaW pic.twitter.com/jeUzZxQTDP

— AFP news agency (@AFP) December 28, 2017





Mumbai police has formulated a novel way to make people aware of traffic rules. On January 12, they tweeted an interesting video which created a buzz on social media.In the viral video, a cat was seen crossing the road only after traffic light changes its color.The tweet gained a lot of reactions on social media:Well, this was not the first time traffic police devised unique ways to make people aware of traffic rules. Earlier a cop named Ranjeet Singh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore gained everyone's attention with his Michael Jackson inspired dance moves, while doing his duty on Indian chaotic streets.Recently, UP Police also issued warnings in an interesting style to those who drink and drive. The police amused everyone with its tweet, which was inspired by a dialogue from Salman Khan's movie Dabangg.