 Actor Kunal Khemu fined for riding without helmet on Mumbai road
Couple of months ago Mumbai Police gave a strict warning to actor Varund Dhawan for violating traffic rules. He was also fined.

Updated: 21 Mar 2018 01:03 PM
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu was served a challan and fined Rs 500 for violating rules in Mumbai. The actor was clicked riding his high-end bike without a helmet on.

The ever active online users on Twitter brought this to Mumbai Police's notice on the social media platform which sprung into action in penalising the actor.

One such was Anil Manu who dutifully informed the Police saying "Kunal Khemu deserves challan".

Mumbai Police issued the e-challan a copy of which was posted on Twitter.



Admitting he violated the law, Khemu responded by apologising and assured of not setting the wrong example on roads.

"I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!," he wrote.



In November 2017, actor Varun Dhawan was fined for violating traffic rules, after a picture of him leaning out of his car on a busy Mumbai street and taking a selfie with a fan appeared in an English tabloid.

He was also served an e-challan at his registered address with the Regional Transport Office. “We fined Mr. Varun Dhawan Rs 600 for riding without a seatbelt and leaning out of the window. He paid the fine,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar.

The actor had too apologised saying he won't encourage such acts in future.

