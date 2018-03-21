Actor Kunal Khemu fined for riding without helmet on Mumbai road



.@anilmanu1991 brought to our notice by your tweet, an e-challan Number MTPCHC1800225825 has been issued to the concerned pic.twitter.com/r1ui4krsQ9

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018



.@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e - challan has been dispatched https://t.co/PSZsLZY04b

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018



My apologies ???? Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG

— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu was served a challan and fined Rs 500 for violating rules in Mumbai. The actor was clicked riding his high-end bike without a helmet on.The ever active online users on Twitter brought this to Mumbai Police's notice on the social media platform which sprung into action in penalising the actor.One such was Anil Manu who dutifully informed the Police saying "Kunal Khemu deserves challan".Mumbai Police issued the e-challan a copy of which was posted on Twitter.Admitting he violated the law, Khemu responded by apologising and assured of not setting the wrong example on roads."I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!," he wrote.In November 2017, actor Varun Dhawan was fined for violating traffic rules, after a picture of him leaning out of his car on a busy Mumbai street and taking a selfie with a fan appeared in an English tabloid.He was also served an e-challan at his registered address with the Regional Transport Office. “We fined Mr. Varun Dhawan Rs 600 for riding without a seatbelt and leaning out of the window. He paid the fine,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar.The actor had too apologised saying he won't encourage such acts in future.