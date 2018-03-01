Mumbai: Nirav Modi's 50-feet high effigy to be burnt as a part of 'Holika Dahan'

Mumbai: In a very creative act, residents of Worli on Thursday made an effigy of Rs12,700 crore Punjab National Bank scam’s kingpin, Nirav Modi; which they are set to burn as a part of ‘Holika Dahan’ ,.The structure which is more than 50-feet high has been conceptualized by the residents of BDD Chawl.Holika Dahan also Kamudu pyre is celebrated by Hindus by burning Holika, the devil. For many traditions in Hinduism, Holi celebrates the death of Holika in order to save Prahlad by Vishnu in the city of Multan, and thus Holi gets its name."Holika Dahan' signifies victory of good over evil.Diamond merchant Nirav Modi has been accused of duping Punjab National Bank, along with his uncle Mehul Choksy for Rs 12,700 crore.Both uncle and nephew are at large, and investigative agencies in India have seized their properties and business worth thousands of crores.